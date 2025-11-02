Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the No. 1 MBA? Why business deans invest in rankings, knowing they miss a lot

By Catherine Heggerud, Associate Professor (Teaching), Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Financial pressures keep business school leaders trapped in a paradox. They know MBA rankings are flawed – but still invest in them.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
