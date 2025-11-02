Reef restoration shouldn’t just be about growing corals - but also bringing reefs to life, new study suggests
By Dr. Zach Boakes, Postdoctoral research fellow, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Tries Blandine Razak, Researcher, School of Coral Reef Restoration, IPB University
Most restoration programmes focus their efforts on increasing coral growth, but rarely ask whether the reef is actually functioning as a living ecosystem.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, November 1st 2025