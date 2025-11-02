Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reef restoration shouldn’t just be about growing corals - but also bringing reefs to life, new study suggests

By Dr. Zach Boakes, Postdoctoral research fellow, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Tries Blandine Razak, Researcher, School of Coral Reef Restoration, IPB University
Most restoration programmes focus their efforts on increasing coral growth, but rarely ask whether the reef is actually functioning as a living ecosystem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
