Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: President Samia Hassan’s grip on power has been shaken by unprecedented protests

By Dan Paget, Assistant professor, University of Sussex
In Tanzania, something snapped this year. Protests followed the 29 October 2025 elections. They are unprecedented in their scale, national breadth and political content since the country’s independence in 1961.

But the repression unleashed by newly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong artist Steven Tang brings local signature dishes to life through culinary art
~ Iran: Human rights investigators alarmed by ‘surge in repression’ and spike in executions following Israeli airstrikes
~ Guterres voices alarm over post-election violence in Tanzania
~ Brazil: Serious Investigative Failures in Deadly Rio Raid
~ Girlbands Forever: BBC documentary charts the highs and lows of British girl groups – with one glaring omission
~ Do mega-sporting events like the World Series pay off? Here’s the economic reality behind them
~ Afghan Women’s Return to Football a Human Rights Victory
~ Conflict and the climate crisis may mean it’s time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
~ The shutdown – and the House’s inaction – helps pave Congress’ path to irrelevance
~ A brief history of comic book vampires – including a homage to Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter