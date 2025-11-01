Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guterres voices alarm over post-election violence in Tanzania

The UN is calling for restraint in Tanzania, amid deadly protests following the 29 October general election, as the country remains under curfew and faces widespread internet restrictions.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong artist Steven Tang brings local signature dishes to life through culinary art
~ Iran: Human rights investigators alarmed by ‘surge in repression’ and spike in executions following Israeli airstrikes
~ Brazil: Serious Investigative Failures in Deadly Rio Raid
~ Girlbands Forever: BBC documentary charts the highs and lows of British girl groups – with one glaring omission
~ Do mega-sporting events like the World Series pay off? Here’s the economic reality behind them
~ Afghan Women’s Return to Football a Human Rights Victory
~ Conflict and the climate crisis may mean it’s time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
~ The shutdown – and the House’s inaction – helps pave Congress’ path to irrelevance
~ A brief history of comic book vampires – including a homage to Donald Trump
~ ‘You can’t eat electricity’: how rural solar farms became the latest battlefront in Britain’s culture war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter