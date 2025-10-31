Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Girlbands Forever: BBC documentary charts the highs and lows of British girl groups – with one glaring omission

By Joel Gray, Associate Dean, Sheffield Hallam University
There can be no doubt that any conversation about British girlbands of the last 30 years would be dominated by Spice Girls.

In whichever corner of the globe you are, they were the defacto pop force of the late 1990s – and their impact has been long-lasting. From AdeleThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do mega-sporting events like the World Series pay off? Here’s the economic reality behind them
~ Afghan Women’s Return to Football a Human Rights Victory
~ Conflict and the climate crisis may mean it’s time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
~ The shutdown – and the House’s inaction – helps pave Congress’ path to irrelevance
~ A brief history of comic book vampires – including a homage to Donald Trump
~ ‘You can’t eat electricity’: how rural solar farms became the latest battlefront in Britain’s culture war
~ Bamako under siege: why Mali’s army is struggling to break the jihadist blockade of the capital
~ Jihadists have blockaded Mali’s capital. What’s at stake
~ Peace in Sudan? 3 reasons why mediation hasn’t worked so far
~ Bugonia: a brilliant abduction thriller with Yorgos Lanthimos’s distinct absurdist stamp
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter