Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do mega-sporting events like the World Series pay off? Here’s the economic reality behind them

By Frédéric Dimanche, Professor and former Director (2015-2025), Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Kelley A. McClinchey, Teaching Faculty, Geography and Environmental Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Whether it’s the World Series, the FIFA World Cup or the Olympic Games, the hope for hosting mega sporting events is that the economy will emerge as the true winner.

A quick search shows how expensive World Series tickets are, or how much it costs for accommodations, food and transportation. Similar spending patterns can be predicted for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Girlbands Forever: BBC documentary charts the highs and lows of British girl groups – with one glaring omission
~ Afghan Women’s Return to Football a Human Rights Victory
~ Conflict and the climate crisis may mean it’s time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
~ The shutdown – and the House’s inaction – helps pave Congress’ path to irrelevance
~ A brief history of comic book vampires – including a homage to Donald Trump
~ ‘You can’t eat electricity’: how rural solar farms became the latest battlefront in Britain’s culture war
~ Bamako under siege: why Mali’s army is struggling to break the jihadist blockade of the capital
~ Jihadists have blockaded Mali’s capital. What’s at stake
~ Peace in Sudan? 3 reasons why mediation hasn’t worked so far
~ Bugonia: a brilliant abduction thriller with Yorgos Lanthimos’s distinct absurdist stamp
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter