Afghan Women’s Return to Football a Human Rights Victory

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Players of Afghan Women's United football team receive support from Tunisian players after the FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025 on October 29 in Casablanca, Morocco. © 2025 Francois Nel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images When the former Afghan Women's National Football Team, now known as Afghan Women United, took the field this week in Morocco for their first games in four years, they didn't just play a match; they returned from exile, from dispossession, and from a system that sought to erase them.Their return to compete after the Taliban banned all sports for…


