Conflict and the climate crisis may mean it’s time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing

By Chau Le, Senior Lecturer in Banking and Finance, University of Lincoln
Sustainable or responsible investing has experienced huge growth over the past decade. This investment approach is anchored in environmental, social and governance principles and is known as ESG. This set of standards is designed to ensure that funds are directed toward companies that protect the environment, have a positive impact on people through things such as labour standards, and operate ethically, transparently and with accountability.

Global ESG assets are predicted to hit US$40…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
