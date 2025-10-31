Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of comic book vampires – including a homage to Donald Trump

By Andrew Edwards, Student Learning Developer, The University of Law
In Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula (1887), an English solicitor (Jonathan Harker) is sent to Transylvania to assist Count Dracula, an aristocrat, in his move to England. When Harker discovers Dracula lying in a coffin after feeding on blood, he understands the threat that Dracula poses to England.

Vampires have long represented our political and social attitudes to race, immigration and the threat of foreign invasion – reflecting the prejudices of their times.

My research explores how comic books…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Conflict and the climate crisis may mean it’s time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
~ The shutdown – and the House’s inaction – helps pave Congress’ path to irrelevance
~ ‘You can’t eat electricity’: how rural solar farms became the latest battlefront in Britain’s culture war
~ Bamako under siege: why Mali’s army is struggling to break the jihadist blockade of the capital
~ Jihadists have blockaded Mali’s capital. What’s at stake
~ Peace in Sudan? 3 reasons why mediation hasn’t worked so far
~ Bugonia: a brilliant abduction thriller with Yorgos Lanthimos’s distinct absurdist stamp
~ A landfill tax could halt the vast amounts of healthy soil that are needlessly thrown away
~ How the Day of the Dead is being used to protest violence against women
~ The psychological toll of hurricanes – major storms leave more than wreckage behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter