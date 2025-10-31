Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘You can’t eat electricity’: how rural solar farms became the latest battlefront in Britain’s culture war

By Alex Heffron, PhD Candidate in Geography, Lancaster University
Tom Carter-Brookes, Leverhulme Doctoral Scholar, Sustainable Rural Futures, Keele University
Sean Matthews, the Reform UK leader of Lincolnshire County Council, has said he’ll “lie down in front of bulldozers” to stop Britain’s largest solar farm being built in the county. He’s taking sides in a new rural culture war that pits green energy against the countryside’s traditional image of food and farming.

Reform’s opposition to renewables isn’t surprising. Fossil fuel interests have provided around 92% of the party’s funding according to research by DeSmogThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
