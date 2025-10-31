Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jihadists have blockaded Mali’s capital. What’s at stake

By Olivier Walther, Associate Professor in Geography, University of Florida
Alexander John Thurston, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Cincinnati
Baba Adou, PhD Candidate , University of Florida
Cory Dakota Satter, PhD Candidate, University of Florida
Leonardo A. Villalón, Professor of Political Science and African Studies, University of Florida
A coalition of jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaida have laid siege to landlocked Mali’s capital. For over a month, they have attacked convoys supplying Bamako with fuel, putting considerable pressure on the…The Conversation





