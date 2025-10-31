Tolerance.ca
Peace in Sudan? 3 reasons why mediation hasn’t worked so far

By Samir Ramzy, Researcher, Helwan University
Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, sparked by a power struggle between the two parties. The war has displaced more than 14 million people. Over…The Conversation


© The Conversation
