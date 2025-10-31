Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A landfill tax could halt the vast amounts of healthy soil that are needlessly thrown away

By Jess Davies, Chair Professor in Sustainability, Lancaster University
John Quinton, Professor of Soil Science, Lancaster University
Only 1.5% of soil arriving at waste facilities in England was classed as hazardous, suggesting we are throwing away mostly healthy, usable soil.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘You can’t eat electricity’: how rural solar farms became the latest battlefront in Britain’s culture war
~ Bamako under siege: why Mali’s army is struggling to break the jihadist blockade of the capital
~ Jihadists have blockaded Mali’s capital. What’s at stake
~ Peace in Sudan? 3 reasons why mediation hasn’t worked so far
~ Bugonia: a brilliant abduction thriller with Yorgos Lanthimos’s distinct absurdist stamp
~ How the Day of the Dead is being used to protest violence against women
~ The psychological toll of hurricanes – major storms leave more than wreckage behind
~ Home vs office working: why it doesn’t have to be a battle
~ Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
~ ‘Only death can protect us’: How the folk saint La Santa Muerte reflects violence in Mexico
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter