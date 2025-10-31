Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the Day of the Dead is being used to protest violence against women

By Jane Lavery, Associate Professor in Latin American Studies, University of Southampton
Nuala Finnegan, Professor of Spanish and Latin American Studies, Dean of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Studies, University College Cork
Known in Spanish as Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead is celebrated every year on November 1 and 2. Blending Mesoamerican, Roman Catholic and pagan roots, this celebration sees families gather in many parts of Mexico and around the world to honour and commemorate their departed loved ones.

Enjoying a festive atmosphere, people build altars or visit cemeteries where they bring flowers and picnics, light candles and celebrate cherished relatives with storytelling and song.

The ritual is celebrated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
