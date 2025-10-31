Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Home vs office working: why it doesn’t have to be a battle

By Stephen Wood, Professor of Management, University of Leicester
More than five years into the homeworking revolution, a narrative seems to have emerged – of employees being hauled back to the office against their will. This contrasts with what COVID taught us: that people can work flexibly, benefit from not commuting, and even work for employers based far from their home – expanding the labour pool for employers.

In fact, both of these arguments are oversimplifications.

There is nothing inherent to working from home that makes it inefficient or efficient.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘You can’t eat electricity’: how rural solar farms became the latest battlefront in Britain’s culture war
~ Bamako under siege: why Mali’s army is struggling to break the jihadist blockade of the capital
~ Jihadists have blockaded Mali’s capital. What’s at stake
~ Peace in Sudan? 3 reasons why mediation hasn’t worked so far
~ Bugonia: a brilliant abduction thriller with Yorgos Lanthimos’s distinct absurdist stamp
~ A landfill tax could halt the vast amounts of healthy soil that are needlessly thrown away
~ How the Day of the Dead is being used to protest violence against women
~ The psychological toll of hurricanes – major storms leave more than wreckage behind
~ Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
~ ‘Only death can protect us’: How the folk saint La Santa Muerte reflects violence in Mexico
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter