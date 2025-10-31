Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scary stories for kids: Monster House is a kid’s film for serious and budding horror buffs alike

By Matt Jacobsen, Senior Lecturer in Film History in the School of Society and Environment, Queen Mary University of London
Littered with references to some of the greatest scary stories ever told, this film is a proper induction into the cinematic world of terror.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
