Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How teen friendships may predict self harm

By Holly Crudgington, Postdoctoral Researcher in Adolescent Mental Health, University of Oxford
Most of us know what it’s like to be a teenager at school – and how it feels to fit into (or fall outside of) a school’s social hierarchy. This typically includes some version of the popular kids, the loners and the in-betweeners, who have friendships that span across different groups.

However, teen hierarchies are more than a passing social order. Research suggests that these social networks and positions can shape mental health too. In a recently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘You can’t eat electricity’: how rural solar farms became the latest battlefront in Britain’s culture war
~ Bamako under siege: why Mali’s army is struggling to break the jihadist blockade of the capital
~ Jihadists have blockaded Mali’s capital. What’s at stake
~ Peace in Sudan? 3 reasons why mediation hasn’t worked so far
~ Bugonia: a brilliant abduction thriller with Yorgos Lanthimos’s distinct absurdist stamp
~ A landfill tax could halt the vast amounts of healthy soil that are needlessly thrown away
~ How the Day of the Dead is being used to protest violence against women
~ The psychological toll of hurricanes – major storms leave more than wreckage behind
~ Home vs office working: why it doesn’t have to be a battle
~ Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter