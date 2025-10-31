Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Authorities must quash outrageous 15-year sentence against unionist Ali Mammeri

By Amnesty International
In response to the sentencing of unionist and human rights defender Ali Mammeri, head of the independent National Union of Civil Servants in the Field of Culture and Art (SNFC), to 15 years in prison by the first instance criminal court of the Oum El Bouaghi tribunal, Nadege Lahmar, Algeria Researcher, said:  “Ali Mammeri’s case […] The post Algeria: Authorities must quash outrageous 15-year sentence against unionist Ali Mammeri  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
