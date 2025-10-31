Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US squeeze on Venezuela won’t bring about rapid collapse of Maduro – in fact, it might boomerang on Washington

By Robert Muggah, Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow na Bosch Academy e Co-fundador, Instituto Igarapé; Princeton University
Covert ops and military buildup in the Caribbean suggest Washington is eying a regime change. But are conditions ripe in Venezuela?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
