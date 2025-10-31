Tolerance.ca
People abused by intimate partners have worse asthma – but researchers are still untangling the reasons behind this surprising link

By Anne P. DePrince, Professor of Psychology, University of Denver
Eileen Wang, Associate Professor of Allergy and Immunology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Uncontrolled inflammation is usually thought to be the culprit behind asthma. But in asthma patients who have survived intimate partner violence, a possible new pattern is emerging.The Conversation


