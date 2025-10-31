Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is DNS? A computer engineer explains this foundational piece of the web – and why it’s the internet’s Achilles’ heel

By Doug Jacobson, University Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Iowa State University
The Domain Name System, like most pieces of the internet, was designed to be distributed across many computers. Concentration on few cloud providers is changing that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US strikes in Caribbean and Pacific breach international law, says UN rights chief
~ Trump’s ability to counter Netanyahu’s spoiler tactics in public may have been key to advancing a ceasefire in Gaza
~ US squeeze on Venezuela won’t bring about rapid collapse of Maduro – in fact, it might boomerang on Washington
~ The Jew in King Shaka’s court: How a 19th-century castaway shaped a Zulu leader’s legacy
~ Health headlines can be confusing - these 3 questions can help you evaluate them
~ People abused by intimate partners have worse asthma – but researchers are still untangling the reasons behind this surprising link
~ Back pain during pregnancy is often dismissed as a passing discomfort − a nurse explains why it should be taken seriously and treated
~ 25 Years of the International Space Station: What archaeology tells us about living and working in space
~ Symbolism of cemetery plants: How flowers, trees and other botanical motifs honor those buried beneath
~ Wildlife recovery means more than just survival of a species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter