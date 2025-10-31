Wildlife recovery means more than just survival of a species
By Benjamin Larue, Faculty Affiliate in Wildlife Biology, University of Montana
Jonathan Farr, Ph.D. Student in Wildlife Biology, University of Montana
Mark Hebblewhite, Professor of Ungulate Habitat Ecology, University of Montana
Current laws that deem species safe from extinction ignore their ecological role, geographic range and genetic diversity, as well as their relationships with people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 31, 2025