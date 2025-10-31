Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a microbial infestation in Ireland gave us the modern day jack-o’-lantern

By Raúl Rivas González, Catedrático de Microbiología. Miembro de la Sociedad Española de Microbiología., Universidad de Salamanca
The greatest symbol of Halloween is, beyond a doubt, the jack-o’-lantern: a pumpkin with its innards scooped out, a grotesque, smiling face carved into it, and a candle inside. Its flickering light casts ghostly shadows and brings the carved face to life, enhancing the holiday’s distinctive air of mystery and festivity.

The type of pumpkin most commonly used for Halloween is Cucurbita pepo, typically the Connecticut field or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
