Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why was it ‘necessary’ for King Charles to take action on Andrew – and why now?

By Francesca Jackson, PhD candidate, Lancaster Law School, Lancaster University
Ever since Andrew announced that he would no longer use his official titles, pressure had been mounting on the king to go furtherThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US strikes in Caribbean and Pacific breach international law, says UN rights chief
~ Trump’s ability to counter Netanyahu’s spoiler tactics in public may have been key to advancing a ceasefire in Gaza
~ US squeeze on Venezuela won’t bring about rapid collapse of Maduro – in fact, it might boomerang on Washington
~ The Jew in King Shaka’s court: How a 19th-century castaway shaped a Zulu leader’s legacy
~ Health headlines can be confusing - these 3 questions can help you evaluate them
~ People abused by intimate partners have worse asthma – but researchers are still untangling the reasons behind this surprising link
~ Back pain during pregnancy is often dismissed as a passing discomfort − a nurse explains why it should be taken seriously and treated
~ 25 Years of the International Space Station: What archaeology tells us about living and working in space
~ What is DNS? A computer engineer explains this foundational piece of the web – and why it’s the internet’s Achilles’ heel
~ Symbolism of cemetery plants: How flowers, trees and other botanical motifs honor those buried beneath
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter