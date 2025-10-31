Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happened to human rights for Palestinians?

By Amnesty International
By Agnès Callamard and Federico Borello When the world emerged from the horrors of World War II and vowed “never again,” nations laid the foundation for the system of international justice that now exists to address the planet’s worst crimes. Today, the United States is actively trying to dismantle it. The Trump administration on Sept. 4 imposed sanctions on three […] The post What happened to human rights for Palestinians? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
