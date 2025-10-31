Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to recognise child-on-child sexual abuse – and how to respond appropriately

By Gemma McKibbin, Senior Research Fellow in Social Work, The University of Melbourne
Allegations of sexual abuse by early childhood educators have rocked Australia in recent months.

Now, the ABC’s investigation into the childcare sector has revealed hundreds more cases – this time committed by children against other children.

But some distressed parents have told the ABC their concerns were not taken seriously by the centre or police because it happened between children.

So, when is sexual behaviour from children…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
