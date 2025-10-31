Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A stage adaptation of Dying: A Memoir asks the big questions about death – but ends up strangely unmoving

By Jonathan Graffam-O’Meara, PhD Candidate in Theatre, Monash University
Cory Taylor’s 2016 book Dying: A Memoir spoke of her cancer diagnosis and impending death. Now it’s on stage with the Melbourne Theatre Company.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
