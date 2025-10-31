Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

How common is sexually abusive behaviour between children? How should daycare centres respond?

By Daryl Higgins, Professor & Director, Institute of Child Protection Studies, Australian Catholic University
Gabrielle Hunt, Research Associate, Australian Catholic University
Parents have spoken about harrowing cases of their young children being abused by other children in daycare centres, as part of an ABC investigation into the New South Wales sector.

How common is sexually abusive behaviour between children?

Why does it happen? And what can daycare centres…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
