Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Dubious Criminal Investigation of Taiwanese Legislator

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Puma Shen, co-founder of Kuma Academy, during a media event of Kuma Academy in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2023.  © 2023 AP/Chiang Ying-ying (New York) – The Chinese government has announced it is investigating the Taiwanese legislator Puma Shen Pao-Yang (沈伯洋) for the crime of “separatism,” infringing upon his basic human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The government said Shen was being investigated under China’s judiciary guidelines on “punishing Taiwan independence separatists,” making Shen the first person from Taiwan known to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Ukraine energy targeted, nuclear test warning, rights violations in Nicaragua
~ ‘Normalising’ Taliban rule would betray Afghan women, warns UN expert
~ Spiders inspired biologists to create artificial webs to capture airborne DNA for biodiversity monitoring
~ No longer ‘Prince Andrew’: an expert on how royals can be stripped of their titles
~ Prince Andrew stripped of all titles after Virginia Giuffre’s memoir. Her family declares ‘victory’
~ New linguistics research casts doubt on decades-old murder conviction
~ Running ‘super shoes’ may make you faster – but at what cost?
~ How the physics of baseball could help Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays win the World Series
~ 4 urgent lessons for Jamaica from Puerto Rico’s troubled hurricane recovery – and how the Jamaican diaspora could help after Melissa
~ 6 ways to give your dog a richer life, from ‘sniffaris’ to sensory gardens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter