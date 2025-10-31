Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spiders inspired biologists to create artificial webs to capture airborne DNA for biodiversity monitoring

By Angela (Ang) McGaughran, Senior Lecturer in Population Genomics, University of Waikato
Manpreet K Dhami, Senior Researcher in Molecular Ecology, Bioeconomy Science Institute
Natural spiderwebs are good at capturing DNA from the environment, but artificial webs are cheap and provide better control – without harm to spiders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Ukraine energy targeted, nuclear test warning, rights violations in Nicaragua
~ ‘Normalising’ Taliban rule would betray Afghan women, warns UN expert
~ No longer ‘Prince Andrew’: an expert on how royals can be stripped of their titles
~ Prince Andrew stripped of all titles after Virginia Giuffre’s memoir. Her family declares ‘victory’
~ New linguistics research casts doubt on decades-old murder conviction
~ Running ‘super shoes’ may make you faster – but at what cost?
~ How the physics of baseball could help Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays win the World Series
~ 4 urgent lessons for Jamaica from Puerto Rico’s troubled hurricane recovery – and how the Jamaican diaspora could help after Melissa
~ 6 ways to give your dog a richer life, from ‘sniffaris’ to sensory gardens
~ 90 years of Monopoly: how the ‘new craze’ morphed from socialist critique to capitalist dream
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter