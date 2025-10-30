Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Running ‘super shoes’ may make you faster – but at what cost?

By Joel Fuller, Senior Lecturer, Department of Health Sciences, Macquarie University
Chloe Blacket, Lecturer in Exercise Science and Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of South Australia
Eoin Doyle, Lecturer in Health Sciences, Macquarie University
John Arnold, Senior Lecturer, Sport & Exercise Biomechanics, University of South Australia
Researchers are questioning whether the very features that are meant to boost performance may actually increase the risk of running-related injuries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the physics of baseball could help Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays win the World Series
~ 4 urgent lessons for Jamaica from Puerto Rico’s troubled hurricane recovery – and how the Jamaican diaspora could help after Melissa
~ 6 ways to give your dog a richer life, from ‘sniffaris’ to sensory gardens
~ 90 years of Monopoly: how the ‘new craze’ morphed from socialist critique to capitalist dream
~ Latvia: President must reverse parliament’s appalling and dangerous decision to leave Istanbul Convention
~ Voters lose when maps get redrawn before every election instead of once a decade − a trend started in Texas, moving to California and likely spreading across the country
~ Rate my AI teacher? Students’ perceptions of chatbots will influence how they learn with AI
~ Aged care at home is changing. Here’s what you’ll pay for and how to plan
~ From Wog Boy to Son of a Donkey: how ‘wog humour’ made Australian comedy its own
~ 7 ways to teach little kids about body safety before they can talk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter