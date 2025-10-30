Running ‘super shoes’ may make you faster – but at what cost?
By Joel Fuller, Senior Lecturer, Department of Health Sciences, Macquarie University
Chloe Blacket, Lecturer in Exercise Science and Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of South Australia
Eoin Doyle, Lecturer in Health Sciences, Macquarie University
John Arnold, Senior Lecturer, Sport & Exercise Biomechanics, University of South Australia
Researchers are questioning whether the very features that are meant to boost performance may actually increase the risk of running-related injuries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 30, 2025