How the physics of baseball could help Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays win the World Series

By Patrick Clancy, Assistant Professor, Physics & Astronomy, McMaster University
With the Toronto Blue Jays on the cusp of a World Series title, pitcher Kevin Gausman’s mastery of the splitter is not just athletic skill, it’s a brilliant application of physics.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
