Human Rights Observatory

6 ways to give your dog a richer life, from ‘sniffaris’ to sensory gardens

By Jade Fountain, PhD Candidate, School of Animal and Veterinary Science, University of Adelaide
While we are captivated by a vivid sunset and breathtaking views, dogs have their noses to the ground, reading the odour stories left behind by other dogs and animals. The pile of crinkling autumn leaves that gathers the smells of passers-by provides a snapshot of how dogs connect with their world – through scent.

But sniffing isn’t just a hobby for dogs. Studies have shown specific scents introduced to the environment can reduce dogs’ stress and boredom,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
