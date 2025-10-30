Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Latvia: President must reverse parliament’s appalling and dangerous decision to leave Istanbul Convention

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Latvian parliament’s vote to leave the Council of Europe convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, also known as the Istanbul Convention, Amnesty International’s Senior Campaigner on Women’s Rights, Monica Costa Riba, said:  “Latvia’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention would be a devastating blow to the protection and rights […] The post Latvia: President must reverse parliament’s appalling and dangerous decision to leave Istanbul Convention  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Voters lose when maps get redrawn before every election instead of once a decade − a trend started in Texas, moving to California and likely spreading across the country
~ Rate my AI teacher? Students’ perceptions of chatbots will influence how they learn with AI
~ Aged care at home is changing. Here’s what you’ll pay for and how to plan
~ From Wog Boy to Son of a Donkey: how ‘wog humour’ made Australian comedy its own
~ 7 ways to teach little kids about body safety before they can talk
~ Sex with 1,000 men in 12 hours: why Bonnie Blue is neither a feminist nor a monster
~ Friday essay: Jon Faine on why our social cohesion should not be taken for granted
~ Drinking tequila and mezcal sustainably on the Day of the Dead
~ The Scottish king who wrote a treatise on demonology and obsessed over witches
~ Why ‘green’ finance isn’t always as sustainable as it seems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter