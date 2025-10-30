Tolerance.ca
From Wog Boy to Son of a Donkey: how ‘wog humour’ made Australian comedy its own

By Jess Carniel, Associate Professor in Humanities, University of Southern Queensland
In Son of a Donkey, the Saidden brothers Theodore and Nathan reunite viewers with the characters from Superwog, their shorts on YouTube since 2008, and later adapted into an ABC series, from 2018–20.

Superwog was a series of largely unrelated episodes. Now, the six episodes of Son of A Donkey tell the epic tale of Theo, his best friend Johnny, and Theo’s unnamed parents as Theo attempts to buy back his impounded car and to resolve his daddy issues once and for all.

A road rage incident sees Theo’s licence (hard won in season two) revoked, his beloved 1988 Twin Cam Corolla…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
