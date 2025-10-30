Tolerance.ca
Friday essay: Jon Faine on why our social cohesion should not be taken for granted

By Jon Faine, Vice Chancellor's Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Australia has been, and continues to be, remarkably resilient. But the fragile machinery of democracy needs some long overdue maintenance.The Conversation


© The Conversation
