Human Rights Observatory

Drinking tequila and mezcal sustainably on the Day of the Dead

By Brendon Larson, Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Raymundo Martínez Jiménez, MSc, Instituto Politécnico Nacional
Ronda L. Brulotte, Professor of Geography & Environmental Studies and Anthropology, University of New Mexico
Tequila’s manufacturing process consumes huge amounts of energy, water and agrochemicals. While some make lots of money, those who harvest the crops make significantly less.The Conversation


