Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sharia law isn’t taking over Britain – it’s an inevitable legacy of its colonial legal history

By Femi Owolade, Research Associate, Sheffield Hallam University
Every few years, a familiar anxiety resurfaces in British public discourse: that sharia law is establishing a parallel legal system and threatening the sovereignty of English law. Those fears were reignited following Donald Trump’s recent speech to the UN, where he claimed that London wants “to go to sharia law”.

Such claims ignore two realities. First,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Scottish king who wrote a treatise on demonology and obsessed over witches
~ Why ‘green’ finance isn’t always as sustainable as it seems
~ How to green your money
~ Why healthcare’s ‘do no harm’ ethic must include the planet
~ When the dam broke: the 1925 disaster that reshaped a Welsh community and a country’s safety laws
~ New ‘miniature T rex’ rewrites the history of the world’s largest predator
~ Latin America is reviving the ‘iron fist’ approach to law enforcement
~ Why did the polls get the Caerphilly byelection wrong? They ignored the fact Reform is an English nationalist party
~ Trump-Xi talks will not have changed the priorities of the Chinese government
~ What do spiders really get up to on Halloween?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter