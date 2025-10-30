Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New ‘miniature T rex’ rewrites the history of the world’s largest predator

By Abi Crane, Postgraduate Researcher in Palaeontology, University of Southampton
A new specimen of one of the most controversial species of dinosaur has the potential to overturn decades of research on the T rex.

Nanotyrannus, the “miniature T rex”, has been the centre of one of the fiercest debates in palaeontology. Scientists have long argued over whether the Nanotyrannus is a separate species or just a young T rex.

The controversy


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Scottish king who wrote a treatise on demonology and obsessed over witches
~ Why ‘green’ finance isn’t always as sustainable as it seems
~ How to green your money
~ Why healthcare’s ‘do no harm’ ethic must include the planet
~ When the dam broke: the 1925 disaster that reshaped a Welsh community and a country’s safety laws
~ Sharia law isn’t taking over Britain – it’s an inevitable legacy of its colonial legal history
~ Latin America is reviving the ‘iron fist’ approach to law enforcement
~ Why did the polls get the Caerphilly byelection wrong? They ignored the fact Reform is an English nationalist party
~ Trump-Xi talks will not have changed the priorities of the Chinese government
~ What do spiders really get up to on Halloween?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter