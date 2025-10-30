Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dam disasters of the 1920s made reservoirs safer – now the climate crisis is increasing risk again

By Jamie Woodward, Professor of Physical Geography, University of Manchester
Jeff Warburton, Professor in the Department of Geography, Durham University
Stephen Tooth, Professor of Physical Geography, Aberystwyth University
One hundred years ago, a catastrophic flood carrying enormous boulders swept through part of Dolgarrog village, north Wales, destroying several homes, a bridge and the local chapel. Ten adults and six children lost their lives. The tragedy was widely reported and King George V sent a message of condolence.

This was not a natural flood. It was caused by the failure of two dams impounding the Eigiau and Coedty reservoirs on the Carneddau plateau,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Scottish king who wrote a treatise on demonology and obsessed over witches
~ Why ‘green’ finance isn’t always as sustainable as it seems
~ How to green your money
~ Why healthcare’s ‘do no harm’ ethic must include the planet
~ When the dam broke: the 1925 disaster that reshaped a Welsh community and a country’s safety laws
~ Sharia law isn’t taking over Britain – it’s an inevitable legacy of its colonial legal history
~ New ‘miniature T rex’ rewrites the history of the world’s largest predator
~ Latin America is reviving the ‘iron fist’ approach to law enforcement
~ Why did the polls get the Caerphilly byelection wrong? They ignored the fact Reform is an English nationalist party
~ Trump-Xi talks will not have changed the priorities of the Chinese government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter