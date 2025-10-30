Dam disasters of the 1920s made reservoirs safer – now the climate crisis is increasing risk again
By Jamie Woodward, Professor of Physical Geography, University of Manchester
Jeff Warburton, Professor in the Department of Geography, Durham University
Stephen Tooth, Professor of Physical Geography, Aberystwyth University
One hundred years ago, a catastrophic flood carrying enormous boulders swept through part of Dolgarrog village, north Wales, destroying several homes, a bridge and the local chapel. Ten adults and six children lost their lives. The tragedy was widely reported and King George V sent a message of condolence.
This was not a natural flood. It was caused by the failure of two dams impounding the Eigiau and Coedty reservoirs on the Carneddau plateau,…
- Thursday, October 30, 2025