Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With more Moon missions on the horizon, avoiding crowding and collisions will be a growing challenge

By Mariel Borowitz, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
Brian Gunter, Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
The US doesn’t currently have much ability to monitor what’s going on in the space around the Moon. An effort by the Air Force Research Laboratory could help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How autism rates are rising – and why that could lead to more inclusive communities
~ Polarizing political events are leading Americans to increasingly call for a national divorce
~ Signature size and narcissism − a psychologist explains a long-ago discovery that helped establish the link
~ Water bears survive cosmic radiation with one DNA-protecting protein – learning how could boost human resilience, too
~ What both sides of America’s polarized divide share: Deep anxieties about the meaning of life and existence itself
~ Where does human thinking end and AI begin? An AI authorship protocol aims to show the difference
~ Beware the Anglo-Saxons! Why Russia likes to invoke a medieval tribe when talking about the West
~ ‘My gender is like an empty lot’ − the people who reject man, woman and any other gender label
~ Atorvastatin recall may affect hundreds of thousands of patients – and reflects FDA’s troubles inspecting medicines manufactured overseas
~ Trump and Putin didn’t hold new peace talks after all — but that was likely Putin’s plan all along
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter