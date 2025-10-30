With more Moon missions on the horizon, avoiding crowding and collisions will be a growing challenge
By Mariel Borowitz, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
Brian Gunter, Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
The US doesn’t currently have much ability to monitor what’s going on in the space around the Moon. An effort by the Air Force Research Laboratory could help.
