The painting that haunts me – seven experts share their favourite scary artwork
By Chloe Ward, Senior Lecturer in the History of British Art, Queen Mary University of London
Åsa Harvard Maare, Senior Lecturer in Design, Malmö University
Catherine Spooner, Professor of Literature and Culture, Lancaster University
Daisy Dixon, Lecturer in Philosophy, Cardiff University
Frances Fowle, Personal Chair of 19th-Century Art, History of Art, University of Edinburgh
Karl Bell, Reader in Cultural History, University of Portsmouth
Pippa Catterall, Professor of History and Policy, University of Westminster
From gruesome portraits to creepy critters, these are the paintings that have stayed with our experts long after their first glimpse.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 30, 2025