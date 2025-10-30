Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Special educational needs reform could be a bureaucratic nightmare – here’s how to put families first

By Paty Paliokosta, Associate Professor of Special and Inclusive Education, Kingston University
Plans to reform support for children with special educational needs in England have been delayed after the government announced its new policy would not be unveiled until 2026, rather than autumn 2025.

However, there has already been some indication of what the government will do. The education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, recently promised to set “clear expectations for schools” on how they work together with pupils’ parents. She also outlined her intention to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
