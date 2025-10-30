Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some animals are more equal than others: the dark side of researching popular species

By Laura Tensen, Assistant Professor, University of Greifswald
Biologists often form deep bonds with the species they study. For some, that relationship begins early in their careers and shapes decades of research. The connection can be personal, even affectionate, but it can also create tensions when others set their sights on the same species.

In biology, certain plants and animals are considered “charismatic species” by the general public. They capture the public imagination through beauty, uniqueness,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How autism rates are rising – and why that could lead to more inclusive communities
~ Polarizing political events are leading Americans to increasingly call for a national divorce
~ Signature size and narcissism − a psychologist explains a long-ago discovery that helped establish the link
~ With more Moon missions on the horizon, avoiding crowding and collisions will be a growing challenge
~ Water bears survive cosmic radiation with one DNA-protecting protein – learning how could boost human resilience, too
~ What both sides of America’s polarized divide share: Deep anxieties about the meaning of life and existence itself
~ Where does human thinking end and AI begin? An AI authorship protocol aims to show the difference
~ Beware the Anglo-Saxons! Why Russia likes to invoke a medieval tribe when talking about the West
~ ‘My gender is like an empty lot’ − the people who reject man, woman and any other gender label
~ Atorvastatin recall may affect hundreds of thousands of patients – and reflects FDA’s troubles inspecting medicines manufactured overseas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter