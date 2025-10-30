Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child marriage is still common in the DRC: what’s driving it and how to encourage change

By Sathiya Susuman Appunni, Full Professor of Demography, University of the Western Cape
Despite international efforts to eliminate child marriage, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to have high rates of this harmful practice.

Child marriage refers to a formal or informal union where one or both parties are under 18 years of age. It’s harmful because it denies girls their right to education, health and personal development.

Around 29% of young women aged 20-24 in the DRC were


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How autism rates are rising – and why that could lead to more inclusive communities
~ Polarizing political events are leading Americans to increasingly call for a national divorce
~ Signature size and narcissism − a psychologist explains a long-ago discovery that helped establish the link
~ With more Moon missions on the horizon, avoiding crowding and collisions will be a growing challenge
~ Water bears survive cosmic radiation with one DNA-protecting protein – learning how could boost human resilience, too
~ What both sides of America’s polarized divide share: Deep anxieties about the meaning of life and existence itself
~ Where does human thinking end and AI begin? An AI authorship protocol aims to show the difference
~ Beware the Anglo-Saxons! Why Russia likes to invoke a medieval tribe when talking about the West
~ ‘My gender is like an empty lot’ − the people who reject man, woman and any other gender label
~ Atorvastatin recall may affect hundreds of thousands of patients – and reflects FDA’s troubles inspecting medicines manufactured overseas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter