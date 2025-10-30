Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If the US resumes nuclear weapons testing, this would be extremely dangerous for humanity

By Tilman Ruff, Honorary Principal Fellow, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
All of the nine nuclear-armed nations are investing huge sums in new weapons. And the numbers of nuclear weapons “available for use” is climbing again.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese government hasn’t walked its talk about accountability and integrity
~ Engineering crops to photosynthesise better just got one step closer to reality
~ France Redefines Rape in Landmark Law
~ Yes, cricket is a contact sport. We have safety gear – but we need to do more
~ Eswatini: No Justice for June 2021 Security Force Violence
~ Can you get chickenpox twice? Or if you’re vaccinated? Experts answer 9 key questions
~ Labor’s environmental law overhaul: a little progress and a lot of compromise
~ Europe: Human rights defenders excluded by discriminatory Schengen visa system
~ Venezuela's Nobel Peace Prize highlights the country’s democratic struggle
~ Could tactical voting block Reform in future elections? Lessons from the Caerphilly byelection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter