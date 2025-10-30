Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France Redefines Rape in Landmark Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An individual holding a sign saying “Who says words does not consent” in front of the Palais de Justice during a rally in support of all victims of gender and sexual violence in Lyon, France, October 19, 2024. © 2024 Elsa Biyick/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images France's Parliament has adopted a landmark law - that defines rape as any non-consensual sexual act, a significant milestone in the fight against sexual violence in the country.In an overdue change, France is following Denmark, Finland, Spain, Greece, and other European nations in updating legal provisions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
