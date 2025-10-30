Yes, cricket is a contact sport. We have safety gear – but we need to do more
By Stephen Townsend, Research Fellow, UQ School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Alan Pearce, Professor, Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Health Science, Swinburne University of Technology
The death of a 17-year-old community cricket player has raised questions about how well helmets and neck protectors are working.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 30, 2025