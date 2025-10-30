Tolerance.ca
Eswatini: No Justice for June 2021 Security Force Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy shows a scar allegedly from a rubber bullet fired by the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS) during pro-democracy protests. Photo taken on October 28, 2021 in the outskirts of Manzini, Eswatini.  © 2021 MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images No member of the Eswatini security forces has been held accountable for deploying tasers, teargas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition against participants and passers-by in the June 2021 pro-democracy protests.Over four years have passed since scores of students, activists, and passers-by were killed, and hundreds more…


