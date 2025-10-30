Tolerance.ca
Labor’s environmental law overhaul: a little progress and a lot of compromise

By Justine Bell-James, Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
Labor’s long-awaited environmental reforms do represent progress. But ambition levels have been dialled back and much depends on the detail.The Conversation


